Search

17 Sept 2022

Harry Clifton goal gives Grimsby a fourth away win of the season

Harry Clifton goal gives Grimsby a fourth away win of the season

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Sept 2022 6:23 PM

Grimsby maintained their excellent away form with a 1-0 win at Colchester in Sky Bet League Two.

Harry Clifton grabbed the Mariners’ winner in the 63rd minute, as they chalked up a fourth league victory on the road this season.

Colchester goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara saved Gavan Holohan’s fierce strike in the 10th minute while soon after at other end, Colchester striker Kwesi Appiah was denied at point-blank range by keeper Max Crocombe.

The Mariners came close on the half hour when O’Hara pushed away Lewis Richardson’s long-range effort, seconds after Colchester had a penalty appeal rejected after Cameron Coxe’s delivery appeared to strike Andy Smith’s arm in the area.

Grimsby also had a spot-kick appeal turned down just before the hour after Ryan Clampin appeared to shove Clifton in the penalty area.

But the visitors went ahead in the 63rd minute when Clifton coolly lobbed the ball over the stranded O’Hara, after being found by Ryan Taylor.

Luke Chambers and Beryly Lubala both went close with headers for Colchester but Grimsby claimed victory.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media