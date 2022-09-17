Burton finally off the mark after beating Exeter

Burton picked up their first win of the League One season with a richly-deserved 2-0 success at Exeter.

It was no more than the Brewers deserved as they created the better chances against a badly out-of-sorts Exeter side.

Goals from Deji Oshilaja and Davis Keillor-Dunn ensured Dino Maamria got his first win in charge at the second attempt following the resignation of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Jevani Brown skied high for the home side, following a slow start to the game, while Joe Powell’s long-range effort was beaten away by Jamal Blackman in the home goal.

The Brewers grew into the game the longer it went on and came close to going in front on the stroke of half-time when Victor Adeboyejo’s header was cleared off the line by Josh Key.

Jay Stansfield had the ball in the net shortly after half-time, but he was denied his first Exeter goal with team-mate Matt Jay offside, and Stansfield then saw his clever flick well saved by Ben Garratt from close range.

Burton went in front after 63 minutes when a long ball into the box bounced off an Exeter defender and Oshilaja drilled across goal and into the far corner.

Albion then made it 2-0 four minutes later as a free-kick to the back post was knocked back across goal and Keillor-Dunn finished from close range.