Search

16 Sept 2022

Reece Burke remains doubtful for Luton ahead of Blackburn game

Reece Burke remains doubtful for Luton ahead of Blackburn game

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Sept 2022 10:57 AM

Luton defender Reece Burke remains doubtful for the visit of Blackburn.

The centre-back took a blow to his ribs in training and was not able to play in Wednesday’s draw with Coventry.

Fellow defender Tom Lockyer could come back into a side which has kept only two clean sheets all season and looked defensively shaky in midweek.

Striker Elijah Adebayo, goalless this season, could make a quick return after being dropped as Harry Cornick was substituted at half-time with a tight hamstring.

Blackburn midfielder Sammie Szmodics could return to the squad after being left out for the midweek win over Watford.

The summer signing had missed two matches after a concussion injury but manager Jon Dahl Tomasson opted not to select him in the 18 on Tuesday.

Jack Vale has been struggling with a calf problem and he was also left out of the midweek squad.

Defender Callum Brittain and Sam Gallagher are due back from muscular injuries after the international break.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media