Search

15 Sept 2022

Live sport on TV this weekend

Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

15 Sept 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

A selection of sports television viewing for the weekend of August 15-18.

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 15

Europa Conference League
Gent v Shamrock Rovers on Virgin Media Two at 5.45pm

Europa League
Sheriff Tiraspol v Man Utd on BT Sport 2 at 5.45pm

T10 Cricket
Ireland v Czech Republic on FreeSports at 10.25am

Europa League
Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven on Virgin Media Two at 8pm

GAA
Underdogs on TG4 at 9.30pm

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 16

URC Rugby
Benetton v Glasgow on Premier Sports 1 at 5.30pm

Premier League Soccer
Aston Villa v Southampton on Sky Sports PL at 8pm

Golf
Italian Open on Sky Sports Golf at 12.30pm

Gallagher Premiership
Northampton v London Irish on BT Sport 1 at 7.45pm

Boxing
Bentley v Morrison on BT Sport 2 at 7pm

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 17

URC Rugby
Cardiff v Munster on RTE 2 at 3.05pm

Women’s NL Soccer
Athlone Town v Shelbourne on TG4 at 4.30pm

Premier League Soccer
Tottenham v Leicester on Sky Sports PL at 5.30pm

URC Rugby
Ulster v Connacht on TG4 at 7.35pm

International Rugby
Argentina v South Africa on Sky Sports Arena at 8.10pm

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 18

GAA
Live Club Championship on TG4 at 2pm

FAI Cup
Derry City v Shamrock Rvs on RTE 2 at 5pm

Premier League Soccer
Everton v West Ham on Sky Sports PL at 2.15pm

American Football
Game Week 2 on Sky Sports NFL at 5pm

Womens RL Grand Final
York v Leeds on Sky Sports Mix at 3pm

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media