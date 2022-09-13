Search

14 Sept 2022

Paul Simpson talks up Carlisle after draw at Mansfield

Paul Simpson talks up Carlisle after draw at Mansfield

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Sept 2022 11:42 PM

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson felt the 0-0 draw at Mansfield was his side’s best defensive display of the season so far.

Having created the game’s best chances, Simpson also thought the Cumbrians could have taken more than a point against a side who had won all three League Two home games this term.

“If I am being greedy it could have been more than a point – and this is a tough place to come,” he said.

“You look at their record here. I think in 18 games they have won 16, drawn one, and lost one.

“We knew it would be a real test, but I think we have absolutely worked our socks off. We have caused them problems.

“They have caused us problems as well, I am not kidding myself, but we have had some fantastic match-winning chances.

“I also think we have defended absolutely magnificently tonight against a really difficult side to play against. It’s probably as good a defensive display as we have had all season.

“To come here, get a clean sheet, and probably should have won it. I am pleased with everything I have seen from them. There have been some really big performances from us tonight.”

Kristian Dennis turned one wide from eight yards in the 13th minute and soon after an unmarked Morgan Feeney somehow poked a finish at Christy Pym at the far post.

George Lapslie had an effort disallowed for offside for the Stags before Pym saved superbly from Jordan Gibson’s first-time shot.

Dennis missed the chance of the game, lifting over unmarked from six yards straight after the restart, while George Maris sidefooted the home side’s best opportunity wide from 12 yards near the end.

“It was a battling display rather than our usual fluent self at home,” said Stags boss Nigel Clough.

“We were missing the quality of (Rhys) Oates, (James) Perch, (Hiram) Boateng and (Will) Swan – three of those were probably certain starters -and we looked a little bit disjointed at times.

“I thought we were in a good sort of groove after the Man City and Doncaster games, then we have had 10 days without a game and didn’t look as fluent as we did before the break.

“It was a good point – we could have lost that game tonight. And at different times in the past 18 months we would have lost.

“On nights like these you don’t lose. There’s plenty of teams in League Two and in the country lost at home tonight and we’re not one of them.

“We have another valuable point and we’re in good spirits.

“Pymy made a couple of good saves when needed and I think we got away with one just after half-time when the lad blazed over the bar.

“Having said that, George Lapslie’s goal should have counted. He was onside. And if we’d got that early goal I think we would have gone on to win.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media