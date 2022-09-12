Search

12 Sept 2022

Crawley’s Nick Tsaroulla banned for Stockport clash

12 Sept 2022 6:43 PM

Crawley will be without suspended Nick Tsaroulla as they go in search of their first League Two win of the season against Stockport.

Tsaroulla was dismissed for two bookable offences in his side’s last league outing against Rochdale.

Tobi Omole went off injured midway through the clash at the Crown Oil Arena and is expected to require a late fitness test.

Teddy Jenks is also a doubt, but Tony Craig is expected to retain his place after returning to the starting line-up for the Papa John’s Trophy win over Portsmouth.

Stockport are still without captain Paddy Madden for their trip to the south-east following his recent sending-off against Swindon.

County’s win over AFC Wimbledon last time out snapped a three-match winless streak in League Two and boss Dave Challinor will be looking to maintain that momentum.

Macauley Southam-Hales returned from suspension for the clash with the Dons and will be looking to retain his place in the starting line-up.

Akil Wright and Mark Kitching are among those who came off the bench against the Dons and will be looking to have caught Challinor’s eye.

