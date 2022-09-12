Ayr Gold Cup not ruled out for Erosandpsyche

Paddy Twomey’s Erosandpsyche could be in line for a quick return to the track in Saturday’s Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup following his career-best effort in the Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday.

Sent off among the outsiders for the five-furlong Group One, the four-year-old proved well up to the task at hand and found only John Quinn’s in-form Highfield Princess too good, keeping on nicely for second.

He was runner-up to another British-trained sprinter, Tees Spirit, in the Abergwaun Stakes at his beloved Tipperary before that and could now be set for his first trip overseas.

⭐️ Highfield Princess – a hat-trick of G1s for @johnquinnracing & @jasonhart13 with a brilliant performance in the @ABE_Dubai Flying Five @curraghrace @IrishChampsWknd #LICW22 🏆 G1 Flying Five Stakes🏆 G1 Nunthorpe Stakes🏆 G1 Prix Maurice De Gheest pic.twitter.com/JFniv09ynU — Racing TV (@RacingTV) September 11, 2022

Twomey is no stranger to saddling fancied runners in big UK Saturday handicaps having seen his Earl Of Tyrone sent off 5-1 for the Ebor last month and was delighted to see the son of Sepoy run so well behind the Breeders’ Cup-bound winner on home soil.

“He ran a great race. We hoped he would run well and he produced a career-best performance,” said Twomey.

“The winner is very good, it was a high-class field and we were delighted to finish second.”

On a possible tilt at the £77,310 Ayr first prize he added: “I think he would like the track and trip, I think that will suit him. We’ll give it a couple of days and then make a final decision.”

🏇 Khanjar justifies favouritism with a commanding victory in the The Tin Man Handicap for Jim Crowley and William Haggas 👏 pic.twitter.com/IotD95dTwJ — Haydock Park Races (@haydockraces) September 2, 2022

Erosandpsyche is ante-post favourite with some bookmakers and joint-favourite alongside William Haggas’ Khanjar, who carries a 5lb penalty for a taking win at Haydock last month, with Coral.

Coral’s spokesman David Stevens said: “Erosandpsyche won’t be facing anything of the quality of Highfield Princess if he lines up in Saturday’s Ayr Gold Cup, although in Khanjar he could be up against an improving William Haggas-trained sprint handicapper.”

Defending champion Bielsa also features amongst the five-day entries, with Stewards’ Cup winner Commanche Falls, his York conqueror – the evergreen Summerghand – and Royal Ascot winner Inver Park also notable names that could take part.