12 Sept 2022

Promising Dubai Mile could be given Epsom sighter

Promising Dubai Mile could be given Epsom sighter

12 Sept 2022 12:30 PM

Charlie and Mark Johnston’s Dubai Mile has a range of possible races for his next outing, including an Epsom option that could result in a Derby entry.

The colt provided Johnston senior with his 5,000th winner the landing the British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Novice Stakes at Kempton on August 24.

A two-year-old son of the late Roaring Lion, Dubai Mile added the four-length success to a prior novice victory at Windsor and a fourth-placed effort on debut at Redcar in July.

His decisive Kempton triumph prompted the pencilling in of Group targets, though there is an alternative next step in the Derby ‘Wild Card’ Conditions Stakes at Epsom later in the month.

The race, run over a mile, rewards the winner with an automatic entry for the Derby itself the following year, a race of particular interest to Dubai Mile’s owner.

Ahmad Al Shaikh’s white and green silks have been carried to second place twice in recent years, with Khalifa Sat taking the runner-up spot behind Serpentine in 2020 and Hoo Yal Mal doing the same behind Desert Crown this June.

“He is still in the Royal Lodge and that will be under consideration, we’re also quite tempted by the win-and-you’re in conditions race at Epsom the next day,” said Charlie Johnston.

“His owner has had great success with the Derby, they’ve had Hoo Ya Mal and Khalifa Sat come second in two renewals.

“Albeit that is a long, long way in the distance and we’re not getting too far ahead of ourselves, to win that conditions race at Epsom would be a good stepping stone to bigger and better things.

“There’s also races like the Autumn Stakes, the Zetland, the Silver Tankard. I think ultimately he’ll either be stepping up into Pattern company or going for the Epsom win-and-you’re-in, that would be my favourite for him but all options are open and we’ll see how he is in the next fortnight and discuss with his owner what we’d like to do.”

