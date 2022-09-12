Four Limerick senior basketball teams confirmed for the 2022/23 National League

BASKETBALL Ireland have confirmed that four Limerick teams will play in the 2022/23 National League.

The local quartet will all be outside in the Superleague and play in Division One of the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s National League and MissQuote.ie Women’s National League.

In the InsureMyVan.ie Men's Division One will be Limerick Celtics playing out of Crescent College in Dooradoyle and the Limerick Sport Eagles playing out of the UL Arena.

The first round of games will commence October 1st/2nd.

The first local derby of the league season will be Saturday November 12 at 7pm when the Limerick Celtics entertain the Limerick Sport Eagles in Crescent College.

Full InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 fixtures available for download here

In the MissQuote.ie Women's Division One will be Limerick Sport Huskies playing out of the UL Arena and Limerick Celtics playing out of Crescent College in Dooradoyle.

The first local derby will be on Sunday October 23 at 3pm when Huskies welcome Celtics to the UL Arena.

Full MissQuote.ie Division 1 fixtures available for download here