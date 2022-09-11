Search

11 Sept 2022

World record holder Jacob Kiplimo wins men’s Great North Run

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Sept 2022 1:36 PM

World record holder Jacob Kiplimo became the first Ugandan man to win the Great North Run on an emotional day on Tyneside.

The 21-year-old, the reigning world half-marathon champion, left a world-class field in his wake in his first appearance at the event and had a 32-second lead as he hit the 12-mile mark on the 13.1-mile course from Newcastle to South Shields.

He crossed the line in 59.33, 66 seconds ahead of Olympic 10,000m champion Selemon Barega, with Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele third in 1.01.01.

Kiplimo told the PA news agency: “I enjoyed the race, it was nice. I came here to win it, I was not worried about the people, it was just about winning the race.

“The atmosphere was nice, the crowd was nice.”

Last year’s winner Marc Scott, from Northallerton, finished sixth in a time of 1.02.28.

In the women’s race, defending champion Hellen Obiri held off Peres Jepchirchir and Almaz Ayana to retain her title.

The trio broke away from the field early in the race and although they were joined briefly by Hiwot Gebrekidan, it was they who contested the race as it entered its final throes.

Kenyan Obiri made the decisive kick in sight of the finish line as she clocked 1.07.05, 37 seconds faster than last year, with compatriot Jepchirchir, the Olympic marathon champion, two seconds behind and Ethiopia’s Ayana a further three seconds adrift.

Obiri told the PA news agency: “It’s good for me because I won last year and I won this year on different courses.

“It’s a great opportunity to do a faster one than last time, so I’m so happy.”

Briton Charlotte Purdue, who finished third last year, came home in fifth place in 1.10.11.

Great Britain’s David Weir powered his way to a ninth Great North Run victory in the men’s wheelchair race, coming homing in 42.59, two seconds ahead of compatriot Daniel Sidbury with Nathan Maguire third in 46.40.

There was an even tighter finish in the women’s race, where Eden Rainbow-Cooper and Samantha Kinghorn sprinted over the line in 51.27, with Rainbow-Cooper getting there just 0.07 of a second ahead of Shelly Woods in third in 54.50.

Seven-time Paralympic champion Hannah Cockcroft finished fifth in 56.36.

