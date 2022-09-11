Racing pays its respects to the Queen at Doncaster

Racing came together to pay its respects to the Queen on a rescheduled St Leger day at Doncaster.
Following the Queen’s death on Thursday, Friday’s fixture on Town Moor was immediately cancelled and it was later confirmed Saturday’s racing would not take place.
The British Horseracing Authority announced on Friday that racing would resume on Sunday, with the exception of Musselburgh, and that the Cazoo St Leger – the world’s oldest Classic and won by the Queen’s homebred filly Dunfermline in 1977, her Silver Jubilee year – would form the centrepiece of a nine-race Doncaster card.
Ahead of the opening Champagne Stakes at 12.30pm, trainers, jockeys and valets gathered in the parade ring to observe a two-minute silence before all in attendance were invited to sing the national anthem.
Frankie Dettori said: “We’re going out there to race, but we’re not going to be jumping up and down. It’s still fresh in the memory.
“I think the last time I saw her was when I rode Reach For The Moon (at Ascot last year). It was the last time she went racing to Ascot, I think, as she didn’t come to Champions Day and she didn’t come to Royal Ascot (this year).”
The BHA said on Saturday that all racing in Britain will be cancelled on Monday September 19, the day of the Queen’s funeral.
Three cheers for the Lee brothers at the launch of their sponsorship of Pallasgreen GAA and LGFC I PICTURE: Kieran Ryan Bendson
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.