11 Sept 2022

Three Limerick clubs progress to Munster Senior Cup quarter-finals

Limerick clubs progress to Munster Senior Cup quarter-finals

Bruff's Tommy O'Dwyer looks to break through a tackle in their Munster Senior Cup clash with Highfield at Kilballyowen Park on Saturday Picture: Keith Wiseman

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

11 Sept 2022 11:24 AM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

JUST three Limerick sides have progressed to the quarter-final stage of this season's Munster Senior Cup following the first round games.

All-Ireland League Division 1A sides Garryowen, Shannon and Munster Senior Cup holders Young Munster have advanced to the last eight stage of the province's premier domestic Cup competition.

In the quarter-final line-up, Young Munster will face a trip to Clonmel, while Garryowen will entertain Nenagh Ormond and Shannon will have home advantage against Highfield. In the remaining quarter-final Cork Constitution are due to face Cashel.

Shannon moved into the quarter-finals thanks to a 13-6 victory over UCC at Coonagh on Wednesday night. 13-6 win. Shannon had try from from Matt Burke with Michael Cooke adding the extras along with two penalty goals.

The win is a timely one for the Parish side ahead of their return to Division 1A of the All-Ireland League in three weeks' time.

Shannon's impressive start to the new club season has seen them already secure a place in the Limerick Charity Cup final where they will face Nenagh Ormond.

Nenagh defeated Old Crescent 29-10 at Takumi Park on Friday night in a game that served both as a Charity Cup semi-final and a Munster Senior Cup first round tie.

The sides were tied 10-10 at half-time on Friday at Rosbrien. After Nenagh raced into a 10-0 lead, Old Crescent rallied to draw level with Ronan McKenna converting his own try as well as adding a penalty goal.

However, while Crescent failed to add to their points tally in the second half, Nenagh struck for three tries, two of which were converted to record an impressive victory.

The scheduled meeting of UL-Bohemian and Young Munster at UL North Campus on Saturday did not take place as UL-Bohs conceded the game to their opponents.

On today, Saturday, AIL Division 1A side Garryowen scored a thumping 44-7 victory over Midleton at Dooradoyle, scoring seven tries in the process.

The Light Blues, who led 20-7 at the end of the opening 40 minutes, had first-half five-pointers from Jamie Shanahan, Sean Rennison and Bryan Fitzgerald. Shanahan also added a penalty and conversion, while the East Cork side's points came from a penalty try.

Garryowen racked up 24 unanswered points after the restart with Dean Fanning, Nicky Greene, Jack Oliver and Henry Buttimer dotting down. 

At Kilballyowen Park, Bruff suffered a heavy 68-5 defeat to Highfield who scored 10 tries in all.

Meanwhile, junior side Newcastle West, the current Munster Junior League and Junior Clubs Challenge Cup holders, lost out 43-17 to Cashel at Spafield. This was the West Limerick club's first time to play in the competition and they remained well in the contest when trailing by just two points, 17-19 at half-time. 

However, Cashel scored four second half tries to pull clear.

Meanwhile, in the Women's All-Ireland League opening round fixtures, UL-Bohemian lost out 5-14 to Old Belvedere at Ollie Campbell Park. The Annacotty side trailed 0-5 at half-time. 

