Kyprios out to continue tremendous campaign in Irish Leger

Kyprios bids to continue his faultless season by claiming Classic glory in the Comer Group International Irish St Leger at the Curragh on Sunday.
Aidan O’Brien’s four-year-old is the new kid on the block on the staying scene this season and has so far taken it by storm.
A comeback victory over his full-sister and dual Irish Leger heroine Search For A Song in Navan’s Vintage Crop Stakes promised plenty and he predictably outclassed his rivals at Leopardstown next time out.
Kyprios has since stepped into the big time, beating staying great Stradivarius in both the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot and the Goodwood Cup, and he will be a warm order to add to his tally.
“He’s done nothing wrong this year,” said his rider Ryan Moore.
“A mile-six at the Curragh should suit him well, he’s an uncomplicated horse, a pleasure to ride and he’s a class horse for all these staying races.
“Everything you ask of him he comes up with an answer, puts his head down and fights.”
Kyprios could renew rivalry with his fellow Moyglare Stud-owned sibling Search For A Song, winner of the race in 2019 and 2020 but only sixth in last year’s renewal.
Moyglare’s Fiona Craig said: “Kyprios definitely runs and we’ll make a decision on ‘Search’ nearer the time, but she has to run somewhere.”
Joseph O’Brien has high hopes for his runner Raise You.
Formerly with Andrew Balding, the six-year-old has excelled at the Curragh since moving to Ireland, winning four times at Irish Headquarters.
“The Irish Leger this year is an incredibly strong race, it looks like some of the top stayers in the world are going to line up,” said O’Brien.
“Since he’s gone up in distance, particularly at the Curragh, Raise You has really taken his form to a new level this year, he’ll go there with every chance.”
Other hopefuls include William Haggas’ British raider Hamish, Paddy Twomey’s Rosscarbery and Tony Mullins-trained mare Princess Zoe.
The latter has proved no match for Kyprios the last twice, but Mullins hopes softer ground might help her at least close the gap.
He said: “We’ve no worries about the ground and some of the others do. We certainly think it’s an advantage for us to have that soft ground.
“I’d say Goodwood just didn’t suit her, but she’s had two runs at the Curragh – she won a low grade handicap and was second to the Melbourne Cup winner (Twilight Payment) last year in a Group Two.
“We’re delighted the rain has come and we just hope everything goes fine now.”
Winter of discontent: Paul Williams, owner of popular Canteen, Catherine Street in the city, with staff members, Rachel Drennan and Mona Walshe | PICTURE: Adrian Butler
Seamus Flanagan and his new wife Laurie celebrated their wedding with family and friends at the Cornstore Restaurant, which shared this picture of the pair on social media
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.