Munster Rugby's fixture with South Africa select XV is a sell-out

Munster's fixture with a South Africa Select XV at Cork's Páirc Uí Chaoimh on November 10 is now sold out
Munster Rugby have confirmed that the upcoming match with South Africa Select XV at Cork's Páirc Uí Chaoimh on November 10 is sold out.
The province reported that following a 'huge uptake' in the pre-sale for MRSC members and other priority groups, all stand tickets were sold out within minutes of the tickets going on general sale on Tuesday.
With a sold out crowd set for Páirc Uí Chaoimh, the remaining terrace tickets were snapped up on Friday afternoon for this historic clash with an incredible night in store for the bumper crowd that will be in attendance.
Munster Rugby have thanked the 'superb support and commitment shown in getting behind the team on what will be a very special occasion.'
Munster begin their new season on Friday night next, 7.35pm, with an away date against Cardiff at the Cardiff Arms Park in the United Rugby Championship.
