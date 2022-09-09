Search

Sir Lewis Hamilton pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as ‘a symbol of hope’

09 Sept 2022 12:37 PM

Sir Lewis Hamilton has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as a “symbol of hope” and “truly like no other” following the death of the nation’s longest-reigning monarch.

Seven-time Formula One world champion Hamilton was knighted for services to motorsports in the 2021 New Year’s Honours List, and is preparing for the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, which will go ahead on Sunday as planned.

A minute’s silence is set to take place before practice on Friday and another is expected ahead of the race.

In a post on Instagram, Hamilton wrote: “How do you find the words to describe the loss of Her Majesty The Queen? She was truly an iconic leader, an inspiration and a reassuring presence for most, if not all, of our lives.

“Since the sad news yesterday, I’ve been reflecting on her incredible life. She was a symbol of hope for so many and she served her country with dignity, dedication and kindness.

“She was truly like no other and I’m grateful to have lived during her time. Her legacy will be long-lasting and her passing deeply felt.”

Hamilton also received an MBE following his maiden world title win in 2008.

Reflecting on his investitures, Hamilton said: “I had the incredible honour of being able to spend time with her. It is something I’ll never forget.

“We talked about our shared love of dogs and she was incredibly generous with her time.

“I know the whole nation and many others around the world will be mourning her loss and my thoughts and prayers are with her family and all those close to her, who have lost a loved one. Rest in Peace.”

