Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

World Masters Mountain Running Championships

THE 21st World Masters Mountain Running Championship were held in Clonmel on Saturday.

This is the first time ever that the World Masters Mountain Running Championship has come to Ireland. It was a brilliant day for team Ireland winning most of the age team categories in both men’s and women’s.

There we’re also some brilliant individual performances from our Limerick athletes John Kinsella, of Bilboa AC, was second overall in the M40 along with Sean Quirke 11th overall, Mick McCarthy and James Bourke also represented Bilboa.

Tom Blackburn of Mooreabbey milers was third overall in the M55 and William O’Donaghue was sixth overall in the M60.

West Limerick’s Carmel MacDomhnaill was sixth overall in the W65 along with Fiona Bourke in the W50.

Dooneen’s Sinéad McDermott ran a great race in the W35 as did Kevin Broughton in the M45, Dermot Kearns in the M50, Joe Chawke in M55 and Máire O'Sullivan, of the Country Club, in the F55.

Patricia and Tom Blackburn handed over the WWMRA flag to delegates from Madeira, the 2023 hosts as the final stage of the closing ceremony.

Well done to all involved in making this a superb event and a huge success.

Around the Country

Nialll O’Riordan (An Bru AC) was an impressive winner of the An Riocht hosted Coillte 5k in a time of 16:37. He won by 3 seconds from Darren Coleman of Buttevant.

Owen Ryan (Limerick AC) was 5th in 17:29. Breda Gaffney, coached by Limerick’s Tom Carey, was the Women’s winner in 18:18. Also George O’Sullivan 19:21, John Morrissey 20:48 - both West Limerick.

Congratulations to Sam Hand of Kilmallock AC who finished 9th overall in the Kerry Way, 200km Ultra Marathon in 27 hours.

Congratulations to Shona Keane who won the Munster Cycling Championships in Whitechurch, Co. Cork the weekend before last.

Congratulations to Jurgen Foley who won the Silver Medal in the European Triathlon Championships. The Newcastle West native represented Switzerland, his mother's native land.

Fixtures

September 18 Bilboa Limerick County Intermediate Cross Country - 8000m Men, 6000m Women & Juvenile XC mixed Relays

September 25 UL Limerick Mini Marathon, 5K and 10K this is no longer a Women’s only event.

October 2: Newcastle West, County Senior Cross Country – 10000m Men, 8000m Women & Juvenile Even-age.

October 9: Patrickswell County Masters and Novice Men - 6000m Men, 4000m Women & M65 & Juvenile Uneven-age.