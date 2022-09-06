Search

06 Sept 2022

Ons Jabeur reaches US Open semi-finals with straight-sets win

Ons Jabeur reaches US Open semi-finals with straight-sets win

06 Sept 2022

Ons Jabeur became the first African woman to reach the US Open semi-finals in the open era with victory over Ajla Tomljanovic.

After making the final of Wimbledon, the Tunisian is through to the last four of a grand slam for the second time following a 6-4 7-6 (4) success against Tomljanovic.

The Australian did not allow the hoopla of her third-round victory over Serena Williams to distract her from focusing on the rest of the tournament as she targeted a best grand slam performance.

But fifth seed Jabeur used her all-round skills to overcome the power of Tomljanovic, fighting back from 5-3 down in the second set to book her place in the last four.

Jabeur said: “Ajla plays really good. Even emotionally it was tough to manage the frustration when you have breaks and she keeps fighting.

“I’m just trying to do my job here and hopefully I’ll inspire more and more generations from Africa. It really means a lot to me.

“Definitely I believe more in myself. I made it to the final at Wimbledon so I believe I can make it another time. I know that I have it in me that I can win a grand slam and here I am in the semi-finals of the US Open.”

Jabeur showed her frustration at times with several throws of her racket, and she said with a smile: “I apologise for my behaviour really. I wanted to keep calm but the racket kept slipping away from my hand.”

