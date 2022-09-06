In Pictures: Limerick junior soccer action as Regional Utd host Janesboro

REGIONAL United maintained their place on the heels of the leaders in the Limerick District League Premier Division following the weekend's 4-1 win over Janesboro.
Karl Turner fired ‘Boro into an early lead to rock the home side but a good response saw the game flip Regionals’ way by half time. Ruairi Casserley scored twice for the winners while Eoin Duff and Pat McDonagh completed the tally.
Photographer Brendan Gleeson was in attendance for the Limerick Leader.
