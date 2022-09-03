Search

03 Sept 2022

Bruno Lage hopes Wolves players will take confidence from win over Southampton

Bruno Lage hopes Wolves players will take confidence from win over Southampton

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Sept 2022 7:50 PM

Wolves boss Bruno Lage feels his side can flourish after securing their first Premier League win of the season.

Daniel Podence’s scuffed finish in first-half stoppage time was enough to beat Southampton 1-0 at Molineux and lift Wolves out of the bottom three.

It was their first top-flight win in 13 matches, stretching back to April 2 last season.

Lage said: “I told the players ‘the best thing the three points can give you is tranquillity to play at our level’.

“The points can give us the confidence and to be honest it also came from the fans. Since the first minute they were there. They were singing ‘Bruno Lage-ball’.

“I think they are happy with the good performance and they need to be happy with the result.

“What I want is for my players to have big confidence to play our game because we didn’t start well but we have a team and time to still do well in the competition.”

Rayan Ait-Nouri and Pedro Neto both wasted first-half scoring chances for Wolves before Matheus Nunes’ superb cross was met by Podence’s mis-hit finish, which bobbled over the goal-line.

Lage added: “I think we played a perfect first half in controlling everything – how to press high and how to control the aerial duels and second balls.

“The second half was a little bit more balanced. They are a strong team, they are very good in the duels, they put on a lot of pressure.

“But I think we controlled everything. They also had one or to good chances to score but we deserved this victory with a good performance and the first three points.”

The Portuguese confirmed latest signing Sasa Kalajdzic was withdrawn at half-time due to a minor knock having had a quiet debut.

Lage said Kalajdzic and fellow striker Raul Jimenez – rested due to fatigue – would probably be in contention for next Saturday’s game at Liverpool.

Southampton spent most of the second half on the front foot and created several chances.

Che Adams had a headed effort ruled out after referee John Brooks indicated the ball had hit his arm and later headed substitute Stuart Armstrong’s cross against the bar.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said: “When we speak about defeats, that hurt. This is one of the most hurting ones because the chances we had in the second half must be goals.

“Che (Adams) knows this but he did a fantastic job working for the team. It is really frustrating when you see that such a ball is going into the net (and) is not a goal.”

Hasenhuttl used all five substitutes and handed Samuel Edozie and Ainsley Maitland-Niles their club debuts off the bench.

He added: “I like these brave young guys. They come in and are not scared.

“We tried to spin the wheel to create chances in the second half, we went all-in with the young lads.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media