Lee Bullen’s league-leading Ayr win again

Dipo Akinyemi scored for the fifth successive game as unbeaten cinch Championship leaders Ayr won 2-1 at Morton.
The summer signing from Welling took his tally to seven goals during that hot streak, firing into the bottom corner from the edge of the box 11 minutes before half-time.
Jack Baird went close to an equaliser when his header from a corner was cleared off the line.
However, Akinyemi then teed up Mark McKenzie to double Ayr’s advantage with 16 minutes left.
Robbie Muirhead nodded in after a goalmouth scramble to give Morton hope four minutes later but the home side suffered a first league defeat in three matches.
Fr Noel O'Neill pictured with nieces Maeve Maguire, Dublin; Maureen O’Neill-Janssen, Germany, Deirdre Shortt and Jaqueline Hynes, both Limerick, at his 90th birthday celebration in the Strand Hotel
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.