Salford have to settle for a draw after being twice pegged back by Crawley

Salford let two leads slip as they were held to a frustrating 2-2 draw by Crawley in Sky Bet League Two.

The hosts made a dream start to the contest when they opened the scoring inside three minutes.

An Ibou Touray delivery was met by summer recruit Callum Hendry, who converted his second goal since joining from St Johnstone.

The visitors – still without a league victory under new boss Kevin Betsy – gradually grew into the fixture and were rewarded in the 29th minute.

A fierce Tom Nichols strike levelled the proceedings, although Salford stopper Tom King should have done better on second viewing.

The introduction of deadline day addition Odin Bailey sparked life into the home side after the interval and they soon regained the advantage.

Conor McAleny teed up an onrushing Ryan Watson, who had the freedom of the Crawley box, to slot home in the 56th minute.

However, the Ammies’ were pegged back 10 minutes later as substitute Ludwig Francillette bundled in an effort from point-blank range.

Hendry came close to a winner when he struck the post, but the spoils were shared.