Joe Newell fires Hibernian to overdue victory against 10-man Kilmarnock

Hibernian won for the first time in five cinch Premiership games as Joe Newell’s early goal sank 10-man Kilmarnock 1-0.

The visitors lost Ash Taylor to a red card after just 10 minutes, with Newell scoring from the rebound from the resulting free-kick.

Hibs were the dominant side after that but failed to take any of their chances as they held on for a narrow win.

Kilmarnock rarely threatened but Innes Cameron put their best chance wide of the far post.

Hibs manager Lee Johnson missed the match after requiring emergency gallbladder removal surgery on Friday.

He made two changes from his hospital bed to the team beaten by St Mirren last weekend, with Jake Doyle-Hayes dropping out and Christian Doidge having signed on loan for Kilmarnock. In came Nohan Kenneh and Ewan Henderson, while two of Hibs’ deadline-day signings, Harry McKirdy and Will Fish, started on the bench.

Kilmarnock also made two changes from their midweek win over Hearts. In came Oli Shaw and Alan Power, with Liam Donnelly and Rory McKenzie dropping out.

Hibs started on the front foot and Elie Youan’s drive required Sam Walker to make a smart save after just five minutes.

Ewan Henderson turned the subsequent corner over the crossbar before firing a low effort that was comfortably gathered by the goalkeeper.

The match turned, however, in the 10th minute. Taylor wiped out Martin Boyle on the edge of the box, with referee John Beaton deciding it was just outside. That meant a red card for Taylor and a free-kick rather than a penalty.

Newell’s shot was brilliantly saved by Walker but when the ball came straight back to him the midfielder threaded a left-footed shot into the corner to give Hibs the lead.

Kilmarnock were playing mostly on the back foot but in a rare first-half counter attack Cameron should have done better than drag a shot beyond the far post.

Hibs should have moved two in front after 36 minutes. Chris Cadden’s cross was touched on by Youan to Henderson who somehow steered his shot over the crossbar from close range.

Kilmarnock shouted for a penalty after Cadden and Ben Chrisene collided in the box before only a last-ditch challenge from Ryan Alebiosu denied Henderson as he prepared to shoot.

Ryan Porteous was first to threaten for Hibs in the second half, his header tipped over by Walker, before McKirdy’s diving effort flew over the crossbar.

Kilmarnock had a chance through Power whose shot went wide as Hibs began to lose their grip on the game.

Youan could have put the result beyond doubt but failed to hit the target before Momodou Bojang ran clear and hit his shot straight at Walker.