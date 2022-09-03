Appleby confident conditions will suit Moulin hopeful Coroebus

Charlie Appleby insists Coroebus will appreciate better ground when he takes on nine rivals in the Group One Prix de Moulin de Longchamp on Sunday.

The Godolphin-owned 2000 Guineas and St James’s Palace Stakes winner had his colours lowered when a tame fifth to Inspiral on his previous start in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville.

However, things did not go according to plan with jockey William Buick having to make up plenty of ground off a stop-start pace, and Appleby is confident the real Coroebus will turn up in the mile contest at ParisLongchamp.

WHAT A RACE! Coroebus wins by a head ahead of an extremely tight chasing pack 👀#ITVRacing |#RoyalAscot pic.twitter.com/tCqJTOgNcP — ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 14, 2022

“The Jacques le Marois was one of those strange races to watch,” said Appleby.

“Our plan was to drop in, but I don’t think William wanted to be quite so detached. They covered (the last) five furlongs in under a minute.

“Two (furlongs) down, I’d have said we were an odds-on shot, but whether he used up too much getting into that position, I don’t know. That’s what I put it down to.

“He’s pleased me since, came out of the race fine and the ground will be better, it was like a road the last day. For a horse of his stature, it wouldn’t have suited.”

Coroebus heads the market from The Revenant, who has won both his starts this term for trainer Francis-Henri Graffard. The seven-year-old bids to land a top-class contest for the first time since taking the QEII at Ascot in October 2020.

Aidan O’Brien is represented by Order Of Australia, who chased home Baaeed in this race last year.

Though last of seven to that rival in the Sussex Stakes and then fourth in the Prix Jacques le Marois on his previous run, jockey Ryan Moore feels the five-year-old is a little under-rated, despite having a wide draw.

“I suppose you could argue that he ran his best race when running Baaeed to just over a length in this race last season, but he is simply a very consistent, and often under-rated, horse in this grade,” Moore told his Betfair blog.

“OK, he may not have quite been at his best on his last two starts – he doesn’t like Goodwood and he ran OK when fourth to Inspiral in the Jacques Le Marois, where the three-year-olds proved too hot for him – but I’d say he has a decent shot at another Group One win looking at this race.

“Of course, it is competitive and he may lack the form upside of some but, as it stands, I think his best is probably a match for most of these, and arguably all of them. Being drawn 10 of 10 is far from ideal, though.”

Prix d’Ispahan winner Dreamloper (Ed Walker) and Lusail (Richard Hannon) also take on a strong challenge from the home team which includes Prix Rothschild third Goldistyle, unbeaten Listed scorer God Blessing, Pouliches winner Mangoustine and Texas.

Germany’s Rocchigiani, who landed the Group Three Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes at Goodwood, rounds out the field.