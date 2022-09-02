Search

02 Sept 2022

Treaty United tighten grip on play-off position with win over Cobh

Treaty United tighten grip on play-off position with win over Cobh

Sean Guerins, of Treaty United, and Jason Abbott, Cobh Ramblers, look to win this header during Friday night's First Division fixture at the Markets Field Pic: Brendan Gleeson

Reporter:

Tom Clancy at the Markets Field

02 Sept 2022 11:02 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

ENDA Curran proved the match winner for Treaty United as they opened up a six-point cushion in the race for fifth place with a precious 1-0 victory over Cobh Ramblers at the Markets Field on Friday night.

Occupying that final promotion play-off position in the SSE Airtricity League First Division for much of the season, this narrow win may yet prove decisive for Tommy Barrett's fifth-placed side in seeing off the chasing Wexford FC.

It is Curran’s 11th of the season and the addition of a proven goalscorer this season has been of real benefit to Treaty. This game was scrappy and disjointed but the hosts were the better side and showed the quality when required to take the win.

Played during a drizzling, wet evening at Markets Field, Treaty have now kept six clean sheets since the mid-season break.

With Wexford snatching a late draw in their South-East derby clash with Waterford, Tommy Barrett’s side can be happy that they’ve opened up ground on the Slaneysiders.

The first 45 minutes was devoid of clear openings. The first for Treaty came when Willie Armshaw swapped flanks. His powerful right-footed effort from outside the area whizzed past Paul Hunt in the Ramblers goal.

The visitors, who are now managed by ex-Treaty United Head of Academy Shane Keegan, were struggling for form but did hit the bar nearing halftime. A scramble in the area following a corner kick saw striker Jake Hegarty head off the cross bar from close range.

The goal arrived on 58 minutes, with former Cobh defender Ben O’Riordan weaving beyond the cover and drilling low to Curran who made no mistake. From here, the hosts were professional and keeper Jack Brady looked rarely threatened by a Cobh side lacking confidence.

Next up for Treaty is another crucial home fixture this time against Bray Wanderers at the Markets Field on Friday next, September 9 at 7.45pm.

Treaty United: Jack Brady; Ben O’Riordan, Sean Guerins, Callum McNamara, Marc Ludden (Capt); Dean George (Joe Collins 83), Mark Walsh, Stephen Christopher, Willie Armshaw (Conor Melody 77), Lee Devitt; Enda Curran (Success Edogun 74)

Cobh Ramblers: Paul Hunt; Charlie Fleming (Liam Kervick 69), Harlain Mbayo, Brendan Frahill, Darragh O’Sullivan-O’Connell; Seán McGrath, Jason Abbott (Capt) (Danny O’Connell 81), Pierce Phillips (Dale Holland ht); James O’Leary, Jake Hegarty, Conor Drinan (Luke Desmond 69).

Referee: Mark Moynihan.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media