Search

02 Sept 2022

Celtic without new boy Oliver Abildgaard as Rangers welcome back Alfredo Morelos

Celtic without new boy Oliver Abildgaard as Rangers welcome back Alfredo Morelos

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Sept 2022 7:59 PM

Celtic newcomer Oliver Abildgaard will not be involved when Rangers visit Parkhead.

The on-loan Rubin Kazan midfielder trained with his new team-mates for the first time on Friday and will be given more time to settle in.

Ange Postecoglou has numerous options after making nine changes for the midweek win over Ross County.

Alfredo Morelos returns to the Rangers squad for the trip to Celtic Park.

The Colombia striker was suspended for the last two matches after a red card at Hibernian and was left out of the squad to face PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League play-offs due to fitness levels and attitude but has made up with boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Tom Lawrence drops out with a reported knee problem while Ben Davies, John Souttar and Kemar Roofe remain out with unspecified injuries. Filip Helander is still absent with a foot problem and midfielder Ianis Hagi has been sidelined since January after suffering cruciate ligament damage.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media