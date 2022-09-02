Search

02 Sept 2022

I will obliterate you – Tyson Fury hints at return with Oleksandr Usyk threats

I will obliterate you – Tyson Fury hints at return with Oleksandr Usyk threats

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Sept 2022 5:42 PM

Tyson Fury has told “middleweight” Oleksandr Usyk that he will get “smashed to bits” whenever any unification fight takes place.

Usyk beat Anthony Joshua for the second time last month, outpointing him in Saudi Arabia to retain his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight belts.

Fury, who retired after beating Dillian Whyte in April, holds the WBC belt and last week demanded a £500million payday for a unification fight with the Ukrainian.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, Fury said: “Usyk, middleweight, you say you want the WBC and it’s held by gypsies.

“It is held by gypsies, it’s held by the ‘Gypsy King’ and it’s held tightly, grasped tight and all roads lead to a seven-foot behemoth who will absolutely destroy you, middleweight.

“Middleweight, you will get smashed to bits. You said you wanted to fight me after you beat the bodybuilder (Joshua), called me out on television and now you’re being a little b**** p**** boy running, hiding, saying you’ve got injuries.

“You ain’t got no injuries, you had a sparring contest. Get out and fight in December, you let your mouth go, now back it up.

“Let’s see if you can back it up, middleweight. It doesn’t matter if it’s December or April or August next year, the outcome will be the same; I will obliterate you.

“I’m a seven-foot, 20-stone behemoth and I will destroy you, middleweight.”

Usyk was reported as saying that the division’s first ever four-belt unification must wait until next year.

He said he had to allow “old injuries” to heal, and that he did not want to box in December because he wished to spend time with his family.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media