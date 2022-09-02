Shannon ease past Young Munster in Limerick Charity Cup semi-final

SHANNON RFC booked their place in this season's Limerick Charity Cup final after securing a 16-8 victory over Young Munster at Clifford Park on Thursday night.

Shannon, who will compete in Division 1A of the All-Ireland League this season alongside Garryowen and Munsters', led their hosts 13-3 at half-time in last night's Greenfields clash.

The Parish side led 6-3 mid-way through the opening half, but a converted try in the second quarter helped them into a more significant 10-point interval lead.

Munsters', who had defeated Garryowen in the quarter-finals six days earlier, did manage to score a second half try. However, a further penalty goal for Shannon was sufficient to seal the win.

Shannon will now face either Old Crescent or Nenagh Ormond in the final of this season's Limerick Charity Cup. That second semi-final will take place at a later stage as Old Crescent face Old Belvedere in a 75th anniversary fixture this Saturday at Takumi Park.

The focus switches to the Munster Senior Cup next week. Charity Cup finalists Shannon will host UCC in an opening round fixture at Coonagh on Wednesday night next, 7.30pm.

The action continues on Friday night next when Old Crescent entertain Nenagh Ormond at Takumi Park, 7.30pm.

On Saturday, September 10, Bruff will take on Highfield at Kilballyowen Park, while Newcastle West travel to Cashel, Garryowen entertain Midleton at Dooradoyle and UL-Bohemian host holders Young Munster at UL North Campus. All of the Saturday. September 10 games kick-off at 2.30pm.