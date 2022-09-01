Search

01 Sept 2022

There’s a lot going on – Jesse Marsch on Leeds’ quest to sign a new striker

There’s a lot going on – Jesse Marsch on Leeds’ quest to sign a new striker

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Sept 2022 4:20 PM

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch remained tight-lipped over possible transfer targets but confirmed Elland Road was a hive of activity on deadline day.

The Whites are hoping for a successful end to their summer-long hunt for a striker after Rodrigo dislocated his shoulder in the midweek draw against Everton.

PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo has opted to remain in the Eredivisie according to some reports, while others claim Marseille’s Bamba Dieng is close to completing a deal to join the Yorkshire club.

On possible last-ditch transfer deals, Marsch said: “I’m not really ready to comment at all on transfers because I haven’t spoken to (director of football) Victor (Orta).

“We got off the training pitch and I know there’s a lot going on at Elland Road, but I haven’t heard exactly what yet.

“No comment because there is so much going on at Elland Road. I know Victor is active. We spoke when the day started.

“There were different discussions about strikers, but I’m not sure how it will play out. I haven’t had an update yet.”

Marsch, whose side play at Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, also refused to comment on reports linking winger Dan James with a move away from Leeds.

Rodrigo’s impressive start to the season was halted on Tuesday night when he dislocated his shoulder in a challenge with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

It was tough luck on the Spain forward – he has scored four goals in five league games – and on Leeds, who had already been searching for a new striker as cover for Patrick Bamford.

Marsch confirmed Rodrigo does not need surgery, while Bamford hopes to have finally come through his injury woes.

He has recovered from a groin issue, which has restricted him to one league start this season after missing most of the last campaign.

On Rodrigo’s setback, Marsch said: “When it (the shoulder) pops out, it’s about as good a case scenario as it can be.

“It means it doesn’t need surgery and hopefully in three or four weeks it can calm down, maybe it takes a little bit longer, maybe shorter, we’ll see.

“He feels good. He feels confident he will be ready fairly soon, so we’re targeting after the international break.”

Marsch confirmed skipper Liam Cooper (calf) could return to the bench at Brentford, and Junior Firpo and Luke Ayling (both knee) were back in full training.

Leeds sit sixth in the table after winning two, drawing two and losing one of their opening five matches.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media