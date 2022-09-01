Proud And Regal in National Stakes mix

Donnacha O’Brien is keeping one eye on the weather as he prepares Proud And Regal for a possible run in the Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes at the Curragh on September 11.

He has looked a classy operator in his three appearances to date, winning his first two, including the Group Three Tyros Stakes at Leopardstown, before finishing third in a red-hot rendition of the Futurity Stakes most recently.

All three of those starts have come over seven furlongs and although his handler agrees he is likely to end the season up at a mile, the rain forecast in the build up to Irish Champions Weekend has opened the door to the possibility of staying put at seven furlongs for Group One duty at the Curragh.

Proud And Regal wins the Japan Racing Association Tyros Stakes! This beautifully-bred Galileo colt looks one of real promise and makes it two from two for Donnacha O'Brien and Gavin Ryan at @LeopardstownRC @HorseRacing_JPN pic.twitter.com/poD88iYjJ1 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) July 21, 2022

That race has a more open feel to it with the absence of the Aidan O’Brien-trained Little Big Bear, while Proud And Regal also holds entries over eight furlongs in both the KPMG Champions Juvenile Stakes (Leopardstown, September 10) and Alan Smurfit Memorial Beresford Stakes (Curragh, September 24), which the younger O’Brien highlights as potential options for the regally-bred youngster.

“He’s a lovely horse who has been really consistent and looks to have a touch of class,” said O’Brien.

“He’s done nothing wrong so far, he won his first two really nicely and he lost nothing in defeat and ran a blinder at the Curragh the last day, he’s a lovely horse.

“I would say he’ll definitely stay a mile, but we’re keeping an eye on the National Stakes as there is plenty of rain forecast for next week and we always thought he would handle a bit of juice in the ground, so if that came up soft it is something we’d look at.

“He also has the mile race at Leopardstown he could run in and the Beresford, so he has plenty of options, but I think for sure we’ll see him over a mile before the end of the year.”