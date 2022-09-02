Search

02 Sept 2022

Treaty United host Cobh in crucial Munster derby

Treaty United's Joe Collins is felled in the penalty award earning a penalty during the league meeting with Cobh Ramblers at the Markets Field last May Picture: Kieran Ryan-Benson

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

TREATY United resume action in the SSE Airtricity League First Division this Friday night, 7.45pm, with a crucial home fixture against Cobh Ramblers at the Markets Field.
Treaty will go into the game on the back of a 3-0 victory over Leinster Senior League side Maynooth University Town in the FAI Cup on Saturday, a result which saw Tommy Barrett's charges book their place in the quarter-finals of the Cup.

Three goals, the opener courtesy of Enda Curran in the opening half, and two more in the second period from substitute Willie Armshaw and finally Lee Devitt saw Barrett's side ensure their name is included in this Tuesday's quarter-final draw for the first time in the club's short history.
reaty's attention now reverts back to the league as the fifth-placed side look to boost their promotion play-off prospects. There are now just seven games to go in the league's regular season.

Fifth-placed Treaty, who currently occupy the final promotion play-off position in the table, currently enjoy a four point advantage over their nearest rivals for the play-off spot, sixth-placed Wexford FC

