Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

Broadford 5k
West Limerick Juvenile Aaron Lynch won the Broadford 5K in a time of 16:47.
Parkrun
Shelbourne Junior Parkrun celebrated it’s 100th event last weekend. Some of the best times at the 3 Limerick Parkruns included Niall Bennis (18:44) and Joe Chawke (19:48), Niamh Hartnett (19:51) at Mungret, Thomas McCarthy (19:18) & Niall O’Connell (21:42) at UL , Paul Logue (20:48) and John Barrett (West Limerick) 26:41 at Newcastle West.
Around the Country
Congratulations to Colm Turner who won the Dublin City Triathlon. Boston Scientific Half-Marathon-Kevin Carr 1:31, Kevin Kelly 1:33, Martin Liston 1:37 (All West Limerick).
Lombardstown, Co Cork 5 Mile hosted by Mount Hillary AC, Niall Shanahan An Bru was edged by just two seconds for victory, crossing the line 25:20, 4th Niall O’Callaghan 26:48, 5th Karl Lenihan 26:56 (Both West Limerick); 6th Paul Fitzgerald (Limerick AC) 27:18.
There was much Limerick interest in the Tullamore Half Marathon which finished on the famous Tullamore Harriers running track.
First Limerick man was Owen Ryan (Limerick AC) in 1:21:09 as he prepares for the forthcoming Berlin Marathon, Mark Lenihan 1:26:19 (West Limerick), Eileen Reeves 2:04:49, John Shier 2:08:18, (both Dooneen) Jackie Kingston 1:58:11
Training
Juvenille Training resumes for most clubs this week.
Limerick Senior XC Team Titles
Order of merit - mens ; Limerick AC 35, West Limerick 13, Granagh 6, Kilfinny 5, Blackboy 4, Croom 4, Regional 4, Bilboa 2, Army 1, Caherline 1, St. Nicholas 1, Kildimo 1, Kilmallock 1, Feoghnagh-Castlemahon 1, An Bru 1
Fixtures
The World Masters Mountain Running Championships take place in Clonmel next weekend from 2nd-4th September with a lot Limerick athletes expected to travel.
September 18th Limerick County Intermediate XC and Relays, Bilboa; 25th September Limerick Mini Marathon 5K/10K – no longer a Women’s only event; 2nd October Masters & Juvenile Even Age XC, venue tbc; 9th October Juvenile Uneven Age, Senior & Novice XC Venue tbc; 6th November Munster Juvenile Uneven Age, Junior & Senior XC Championships, Limerick Racecourse.
