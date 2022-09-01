Live Sport on TV this weekend

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend
THURSDAY, SEPTEMER 1
GOLF
MADE IN HIMMERLAND
SKY SPORTS GOLF, 12NOON
CYCLING
VUELTA A ESPANA, STAGE 12
EUROSPORT 1, 1.45PM
SOCCER
REP OF IRELAND V FINLAND
RTE2, 7PM
SOCCER
LEICESTER V MAN UTD
BT SPORT 1, 8PM
GOLF
DAN OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 6PM
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
GOLF
MADE IN HIMMERLAND
SKY SPORTS GOLF, 12NOON
SOCCER
DUNDALK V SHELBOURNE
RTE2, 7.45PM
SOCCER
CELTA VIGO V CADIZ
PREMIER SPORTS, 8PM
CYCLING
VUELTA A ESPANA
EUROSPORT 1, 1.45PM
SOCCER
WEST BROM V BURNLEY
SKY SPORTS, 8PM
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
RUGBY
NEW ZEALAND V ARGENTINA
SKY SPORTS ARENA, 8.05AM
RUGBY
AUSTRALIA V SOUTH AFRICA
SKY SPORTS, 10.35AM
SOCCER
EVERTON V LIVERPOOL
BT SPORT 1, 12.30PM
RUGBY
CELTIC V RANGERS
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM
SOCCER
ASTON VILLA V MAN CITY
SKY SPORTS, 5.30PM
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
CYCLING
VUELTA A ESPANA
EUROSPORT 1, 12NOON
SOCCER
CHELSEA V WEST HAM
SKY SPORTS, 2.30PM
SOCCER
MAN UTD V ARSENAL
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM
RUGBY
BORDEAUX V TOULOUSE
PREMIER SPORTS 2, 8.05PM
FORMULA 1
DUTCH GRAND PRIX
SKY SPORTS F1, 12.30PM
