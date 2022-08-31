Search

01 Sept 2022

Alex Neil calls on Stoke to be braver after his reign starts with a draw

Alex Neil calls on Stoke to be braver after his reign starts with a draw

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Sept 2022 12:12 AM

A relieved Alex Neil had his Stoke debut salvaged by a late Tyrese Campbell leveller as the Potters drew 1-1 with Swansea.

After switching Sunderland for Stoke on Sunday, the new boss endured a nightmare start to his reign when Joel Piroe handed the Swans an early opener.

But a frustrated Stoke had their persistence rewarded when substitute Campbell notched a stoppage time equaliser to earn his new boss a point.

“Opening night, you’re always concerned before you go into the games because I’ve had 24 hours to work with the players,” Neil said.

“We hit the bar, should have scored a header and the goal just took the confidence out of us for 15 minutes.

“I think you could see the lads started to get a little bit edgy and we’ve got to be braver than that and we’ve got to keep believing in what we’re doing.

“We spoke about that at half-time. We needed to play with a bit of personality and intensity, and I thought in the second half we were excellent.

“If anybody should have won the game, I thought it should have been us.

“It’s a good squad of players but, the fact is, we’ve been finishing in the bottom half of the league for the last three seasons, so we need to focus on where we are.

“These aren’t excuses but if you look at the entirety of the squad when you come in, you’re thinking that we’re in good shape but five are missing.

“The lads on the pitch though in the second half, all credit to them because they worked extremely hard and left everything on the pitch.”

The hosts struck the woodwork through an audacious lob from Lewis Baker and Swansea goalkeeper did well to deny Dwight Gayle early on.

Aden Flint spurned a glorious chance to level the proceedings after the interval but made amends late on when he teed up Campbell’s leveller.

Swansea boss Russell Martin said: “Given the last two results and with it being Alex’s first game here, you’d have probably said a point is a good result before the game.

“But to concede so late is really frustrating. I can’t remember Fisher making a save and their keeper’s been much busier.

“I’m disappointed that we didn’t win but I’m extremely proud of the performance and the fight, desire and willingness to run for each other.

“There were some brilliant performances, but we’re just quite not ready yet to go to the next step unfortunately.

“I’m disappointed for the group, I can’t be angry, but the goal is just avoidable really. I’m really proud of their efforts and if we continue to show that, then we’re going to be more than alright.

“The Championship’s relentless and that’s what you get with a young team where people haven’t played every week at this level. If you compare the two squads, it’s very different.

“It’s a steep learning curve for our young players, it’s such an opportunity for them to grow and learn really quickly.

“It’s so exciting for us and the fans have a group of young players here now that can really grow with this club.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media