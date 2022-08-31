Tyrese Campbell rescues late point for new Stoke boss Alex Neil

Tyrese Campbell’s stoppage-time strike rescued a point for new Stoke boss Alex Neil as his tenure began with a 1-1 draw against Swansea.

The 41-year-old left his position as Sunderland manager on Sunday to pen a three-year deal at Stoke and endured a frustrating opening to his reign.

An out-of-form Swans side, who had managed only one win from six Sky Bet Championship games prior to this meeting, took the lead in the sixth minute through Joel Piroe.

A second-half Stoke onslaught was eventually rewarded with Neil’s bow salvaged by substitute Campbell’s late leveller.

It was the Potters who began the brighter of the two sides with the hosts unfortunate not to open the scoring in a fast-paced start.

Firstly, Lewis Baker capitalised on a slack Andy Fisher pass and attempted an audacious lob from range, only for the Swans’ stopper to tip the effort onto the bar.

The rebound then fell kindly into the path of Dwight Gayle, yet the forward could not generate enough power on his header to convert beyond a despairing Fisher.

A matter of seconds later, a scramble in the visitors’ box saw the ball pop up invitingly for Liam Delap, but he blazed an effort from point-blank range over.

Despite Stoke’s lively start to life under new boss Neil, it was the 510 supporters that had made the journey from South Wales who were soon celebrating.

An accurate and inviting delivery by Matthew Sorinola was met by the onrushing Piroe, who had the freedom of the Potteries as he converted with aplomb.

The hosts failed to learn from their mistake as the Swans duo combined again, yet Sorinola’s cross just eluded an outstretched Piroe.

The Potters gradually returned to the ascendancy and were unfortunate not to find a leveller as they tested the visitors’ loose grip of the game.

Swans’ number one Fisher was again spotted off his line – this time by a lively Gayle – but the long-range effort dropped narrowly wide.

Russell Martin’s side threatened to add a second through former Potter Joe Allen and goalscorer Piroe, but the hosts had keeper Jack Bonham to thank.

Neil tried to inspire a Stoke resurgence and Aden Flint soon had a chance to hand his new boss a reprieve, but the defender spurned a glorious chance.

The Potters dominated a one-way second half but struggled to break through a dogged Swans defence as Neil looked destined to oversee a loss on his bow.

However, Flint made amends for his earlier miss when he nodded a header back into the danger area for an alert Campbell to prod in a late equaliser.