Search

31 Aug 2022

Verry Elleegant to test Arc hopes on Trials Day

Verry Elleegant to test Arc hopes on Trials Day

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Aug 2022 5:58 PM

Verry Elleegant’s European career will continue with a run at ParisLongchamp next weekend before a decision is made on her participation in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

The mare was previously trained in Australia by Chris Waller, winning the 2021 Melbourne Cup alongside 10 other Group One races on home turf.

In May the seven-year-old was moved to the Chantilly base of Francis-Henri Graffard, with her owners citing the possibility of running her in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe as one of the reasons behind the hemisphere change.

Her first run for Graffard was in the Prix Jean Romanet at Deauville, a Group One 10-furlong event in which she finished last of a field of seven under Frankie Dettori.

Her next outing will involve a step up in trip in either the Prix Vermeille or the Prix Foy at Longchamp on September 11, with both races run over the Arc trip of a mile and a half.

“She has come on a lot from the race,” Graffard said.

“She will run next weekend at Longchamp, either in the Prix Vermeille or the Prix Foy.

“She will come on a lot, she will be better over an extra two furlongs and on softer ground.”

Though the Arc was pencilled in as a target when Verry Elleegant moved to Europe, the horse is not among the entries at present and will need to be supplemented on September 28 if she is to run.

Of that possibility the trainer added: “We will run next weekend and then we will see what to do.”

Another horse set to head to the Arc trials next weekend is L’Astronome, last seen finishing fifth behind Onesto in the Grand Prix de Paris at the same track in July.

Prior to that the Frankel colt, who does hold an Arc entry, was the winner of three successive races in the earlier part of the season – completing the hat-trick with a Group Two victory in the Prix Hocquart.

“He’s in very good form, he’s going to run in the Prix Niel,” Graffard said of the chestnut.

“I’m very pleased with him. I was disappointed with his run in the Grand Prix de Paris, but the horse wasn’t in a good mood that day.

“Hopefully he can run well at Longchamp and then we will see what is next.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media