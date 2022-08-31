Search

31 Aug 2022

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch waiting on Rodrigo scans following shoulder dislocation

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch waiting on Rodrigo scans following shoulder dislocation

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Aug 2022 3:18 PM

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch faces a striker conundrum for Saturday’s Premier League game at Brentford following injury to Rodrigo.

The Spain international is waiting for scan results and could be sidelined for several weeks after dislocating a shoulder in Tuesday night’s 1-1 home draw against Everton.

Joe Gelhardt replaced Rodrigo and later made way for Patrick Bamford, who stepped off the bench after recovering from his latest injury.

When asked if Bamford was ready to start, Marsch said: “Yeah, hopefully Saturday. But I think he’s in good shape. He feels good.

“So I think him starting on Saturday is a serious possibility. And then I think Joffy (Gelhardt) played well, so we can consider that as well.”

Rodrigo’s setback has put pressure on Leeds to step up their ongoing search for a new striker before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Marsch, who confirmed Wolves’ Hwang Hee-chan had been a target for Leeds all summer, said Gelhardt’s impact against Everton – he was denied a goal by Jordan Pickford’s second-half save – had given him plenty to think about.

“I felt like getting Patrick in the game was important,” Marsch added. “And then we were debating – do we use Joffy a little bit deeper?

“Do we play with two strikers? But we thought a lot of the tactics at that time were effective.

“Joffy had one big chance, right? Maybe if he finishes that then… but I was trying to also figure out a way because I thought Patrick could make a play.

“So yeah, I’ll look at that and figure out how to continue to use our guys the right way.”

Everton manager Frank Lampard was frustrated his new striker Neal Maupay was ineligible after joining from Brighton on Friday.

But Lampard was pleased with his side’s display after Anthony Gordon’s first-half opener was cancelled out by Leeds winger Luis Sinisterra.

Everton came under severe pressure after the break, but had chances to win it – Anadou Onana’s second-half effort was cleared off the goal-line and Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier’s late save denied Nathan Patterson.

Patterson’s display, up against Leeds’ Jack Harrison, in a typically partisan Elland Road atmosphere, was picked out for special praise by Lampard.

“Jack Harrison is one of the best wingers in the Premier League – there’s no doubt in my mind,” the Toffees boss said.

“I played with Jack (for New York City) and his development is amazing. I wouldn’t fancy playing against him and I thought Patterson was superb.

“Not only did he protect in a (back) four and be nice and compact, when he had to get out and go one on one with Jack, he absolutely more than held his own.

“Then he ends up with one of the best chances of the game because he’s arriving in the box.

“He needs to keep on track because I thought he was outstanding.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media