30 Aug 2022

Treaty United get home draw against Premier opponents in FAI Cup quarter-finals

Jack Lynch, of Treaty United, in action against Dara Keane, of UCD, during the SSE Airtricity League First Division play-off semi-final first leg at the Markets Field last season

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

30 Aug 2022 7:25 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

TREATY united have been handed a home drawn against Premier Division opposition in the quarter-finals of this season's FAI Cup.

Tommy Barrett's promotion play-off chasing Treaty side will host UCD at the Markets Field at the last eight stage of the prestigious competition.

Treaty United lost out to UCD over two legs in their promotion play-off semi-final last season.

The quarter-final ties are due to be played on the weekend of September 16-18.

Exact fixture details will be confirmed in due course.

Treaty United return to action in the SSE Airtricity League First Division this Friday night with a crucial Munster derby meeting with Cobh Ramblers at the Markets Field, 7.45pm.

Fifth-placed Treaty occupy the final promotion play-off position in the First Division table.

FAI Cup quarter-final draw:

Shelbourne v Bohemians

Treaty United v UCD

Waterford FC v Dundalk

Derry City v Shamrock Rovers

