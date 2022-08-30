Search

30 Aug 2022

Man City express interest in signing Borussia Dortmund centre-half Manuel Akanji

30 Aug 2022 6:45 PM

Manchester City are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund centre-half Manuel Akanji.

City are looking for defensive reinforcements following injuries to Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte and would like to sign the 27-year-old before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

However, there is no deal yet in place, the PA news agency understands.

Boss Pep Guardiola said “I don’t know what is going to happen” when asked whether there would be any more signings before the transfer deadline on Tuesday afternoon.

Akanji, a Switzerland international, is in the final year of his contract and is reported to be available for a fee around £15million.

The former team-mate of Erling Haaland has made over 150 appearances for Dortmund, including 36 last season.

If City can get the deal done, he would be their sixth summer signing, following the arrivals of Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Kalvin Phillips, Sergio Gomez and Stefan Ortega.

