Mateusz Zukowski leaves Rangers for Lech Poznan

Rangers right-back Mateusz Zukowski has returned to Poland to join Lech Poznan on loan with a view to a permanent transfer.
The versatile right-sided player has signed for Poznan until the end of the season but the Polish club say they have a guaranteed option to buy the 20-year-old.
Zukowski joined Rangers in January from Lechia Gdansk following the departure of Nathan Patterson to Everton but the Poland Under-21 international’s only first-team appearance came in a Scottish Cup win over Annan.
He told the Poznan website: “I hope to show you what I learned in Rangers over the past few months. I am coming back to Poland as a better footballer and man.”
In a post on social media, the hospital said the unplanned closure is due to what it says are "short-term staffing deficits".
Aoife Danagher, RHIFF, Cllr Olivia O’Sullivan, Pigtown, Cllr Kieran O’Hanlon; Rory Corbett, LCCC; Shauna Cunningham, Failte Ireland; Eileen Coleman, LCCC & Steve Cunneen, Pigtown | PHOTOS: Alan Place
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.