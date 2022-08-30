Search

30 Aug 2022

Eric Dier feels schedule ‘doesn’t make much sense’ as Tottenham start hectic run

Eric Dier feels schedule ‘doesn’t make much sense’ as Tottenham start hectic run

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Aug 2022 1:00 PM

Tottenham defender Eric Dier has questioned the Premier League fixture schedule ahead of a gruelling run of games before the World Cup.

Having played just once a week for the first month of the campaign, Spurs now enter a period where they have games every midweek – except for an international break in late September – until the season stops for the World Cup in November.

Spurs are challenging on three fronts, with Premier League games, the Champions League starting next week and a Carabao Cup tie in November.

Dier does not know why some fixtures could not have been played earlier in the season.

He said: “We knew the last three weeks wouldn’t represent what the season is going to be like but now it really starts. There’s a lot of games.

“I think it’s strange that we’ve had one game a week for three or four weeks, and then suddenly you’re playing midweek games until November.

“It doesn’t make much sense to me. But it is what it is.

  • West Ham (a) - Wed Aug 31
  • Fulham (h) - Sat Sep 3
  • Marseille (h) - Wed Sep 7
  • Man City (a) - Sat Sep 10
  • Sporting (a) - Tue Sep 13
“We have to look after ourselves as best we can in every single way. Our recovery, our professionalism, how we look after ourselves is going to be extremely important.

“We’ve had a great pre-season to give us the right base going into that period. Yeah, I’m feeling good about it. We’ve improved the squad, we have a squad of a lot of depth.”

With such a gruelling schedule where they play 18 games in two-and-a-half months, there is bound to be a bigger risk of injuries, but Dier says they should embrace the challenge.

“I enjoy playing. I don’t mind. For me, it’s no problem,” he said.

“I enjoy playing midweek games and I think we should enjoy playing as much as we can.

“I just think the schedule doesn’t make sense in that for three or four weeks we’ve had one game a week. It doesn’t make sense to then go up to mid-November with a game every midweek.”

Spurs visit West Ham on Wednesday and are then back in action on Saturday.

Boss Antonio Conte, whose side beat Nottingham Forest on Sunday, said: “After Wednesday night we are going to play Saturday. I think we are the only team in top six to play three games in six days.

“I don’t want to complain as I’ve said in the past I don’t want to complain.

“But I think this time we were unlucky and I hope the next time someone else will be unlucky like us and not always Tottenham. I want to underline this.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media