Search

30 Aug 2022

Jack Ross sacked after Dundee United’s 9-0 defeat against Celtic

Jack Ross sacked after Dundee United’s 9-0 defeat against Celtic

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Aug 2022 12:47 PM

Dundee United have sacked Jack Ross in the wake of their record home defeat by Celtic.

The former Alloa, St Mirren, Sunderland and Hibernian manager lasted just seven games in charge.

United lost 9-0 to Celtic on Sunday to make it five consecutive defeats and 23 goals conceded in their last four games.

A club statement read: “Dundee United can confirm head coach Jack Ross has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect.

“Liam Fox will take charge of the the first team on an interim basis with the focus now fully on Wednesday’s Premier Sports Cup match with Livingston.”

Ross was appointed on June 20 following the departure of Tam Courts to Hungarian side Honved.

The 46-year-old kicked off his reign with a cinch Premiership draw with Kilmarnock and then a 1-0 Europa Conference League win over AZ Alkmaar at Tannadice.

However, after a 1-0 home defeat by Livingston, United went down 7-0 in the Netherlands to equal the worst result by a Scottish club in European competition.

A 4-1 defeat by Hearts and a 3-0 home loss to St Mirren were followed by another capitulation against Celtic.

Ross declared after Sunday’s defeat that he was determined to put things right.

“Regardless of what club I’m at or what level I had the same burn to do well as a manager at Alloa as I do now,” he said.

“And because of the embarrassment and humiliation I feel right now then, absolutely, I want to put that right.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media