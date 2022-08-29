Search

29 Aug 2022

Barnet bounce back to ease past Eastleigh and reclaim second in National League

Barnet bounce back to ease past Eastleigh and reclaim second in National League

Barnet bounced back from Friday night’s defeat to Chesterfield by brushing aside Eastleigh 3-1 to reclaim second place in the National League.

Harry Pritchard’s 28th-minute opener and two special strikes from Sean Shields and Robert Hall proved enough to consign the visitors to their first defeat since the opening day of the season.

Eastleigh came close through Aaron Martin and Sam Beard in a lively start that also saw Ben Wynter almost put the Bees in front.

Pritchard opened the scoring when he converted at the far post after Shields flicked on a corner, allowing the home side to seize the initiative approaching the interval.

Shields doubled Barnet’s lead in the 37th minute when he cut in from the left flank and unleashed a superb effort that flew past Eastleigh goalkeeper Joe McDonnell.

But Shields was possibly outdone 10 minutes into the second half when Hall effectively made the game safe as he fired Barnet’s third with a brilliant bicycle kick.

Callum Ebanks headed a consolation goal for Eastleigh seven minutes from time but Barnet cruised home to move just behind Chesterfield in the table.

