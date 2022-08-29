Defender Dominic Hyam relishing new challenge ahead after signing for Blackburn

Dominic Hyam is relishing a new challenge ahead at Blackburn after sealing his move from Championship rivals Coventry for an undisclosed fee.
The 26-year-old, who has signed a three-year deal, made 192 appearances for the Sky Blues after joining them from Reading in 2017.
Hyam told his new club’s official website: “I’ve learnt a lot in this league, you get punished if you slip up, especially as a defender.
“I want to push myself, I want to become a better player and I’m still relatively young in football terms, there’s a decent amount of improvement still in me.”
Hyam will hope to help revitalise Rovers’ fortunes after three-consecutive league defeats, which followed three-successive wins at the start of the season.
He will go straight into contention for a starting place in Wednesday night’s Lancashire derby at Blackpool.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.