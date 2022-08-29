Wes Foderingham and Rhys Norrington-Davies in contention for Sheffield United

Sheffield United pair Wes Foderingham and Rhys Norrington-Davies are in contention for the top-of-the-table clash with Reading.

Goalkeeper Foderingham has recovered from the 24-hour bug which forced him out of Saturday’s draw at Luton and Norrington-Davies is fit after sustaining a dead leg in the same match.

On-loan Brighton forward Reda Khadra is also available again having missed out at Kenilworth Road due to a knock.

John Fleck will be sidelined for around six weeks after being diagnosed with a hairline leg fracture, while Billy Sharp, Ben Osborn (both ankle), Ciaran Clark (hamstring), Enda Stevens (calf) and Jayden Bogle (knee) are still out.

Reading boss Paul Ince is expected to choose from an unchanged squad after his side secured a third straight win at the weekend.

Ince has no new injury worries after Saturday’s 1-0 victory at Millwall lifted the Royals into top spot.

Sam Hutchinson played the full 90 minutes against Millwall after being withdrawn as a precaution in the previous match and Nesta Guinness-Walker returned to the bench after a calf strain.

Femi Azeez, Ovie Ejaria (both hamstring), Yakou Meite and Scott Dann (both calf) all remain unavailable.