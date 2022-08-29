Treaty United learn schedule details for FAI Cup quarter-final draw

The Extra.ie FAI Cup
TREATY United will learn their quarter-final opponents in this season's Extra.ie FAI Cup when the last eight draw is made live on RTÉ 2FM Game On at 6:10pm on tomorrow Tuesday, 30 August.
The stream will also be made available via live stream on the FAI YouTube channel.
Joining Treaty United in the draw for the quarter-finals are Bohemian FC, Derry City FC, Dundalk FC, Shamrock Rovers FC, Shelbourne FC, Waterford FC and UCD AFC.
Treaty are one of only two non Premier Division teams to reach the last eight stage of the competition, along with Waterford FC.
The first team drawn out in each tie on Tuesday evening will be designated the home team while the second team drawn out designated as the away team.
Treaty United return to action in the SSE Airtricity League First Division this Friday night when hosting Cobh Ramblers in a crucial fixture at the Markets Field, 7.45pm.
