Search

29 Aug 2022

Treaty United learn schedule details for FAI Cup quarter-final draw

Treaty United learn timing details for FAI Cup quarter-final draw

The Extra.ie FAI Cup

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

29 Aug 2022 8:00 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

TREATY United will learn their quarter-final opponents in this season's Extra.ie FAI Cup when the last eight draw is made live on RTÉ 2FM Game On at 6:10pm on tomorrow Tuesday, 30 August. 

The stream will also be made available via live stream on the FAI YouTube channel. 

Joining Treaty United in the draw for the quarter-finals are Bohemian FC, Derry City FC, Dundalk FC, Shamrock Rovers FC, Shelbourne FC, Waterford FC and UCD AFC. 

Treaty are one of only two non Premier Division teams to reach the last eight stage of the competition, along with Waterford FC.

The first team drawn out in each tie on Tuesday evening will be designated the home team while the second team drawn out designated as the away team.

Treaty United return to action in the SSE Airtricity League First Division this Friday night when hosting Cobh Ramblers in a crucial fixture at the Markets Field, 7.45pm.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media