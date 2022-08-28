Search

28 Aug 2022

Harry Kane up to joint third in Premier League all-time leading goalscorers list

Harry Kane up to joint third in Premier League all-time leading goalscorers list

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Aug 2022 8:42 PM

Harry Kane moved joint third in the Premier League’s all-time highest goalscorers list with a brace for Tottenham at Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Kane joined Andy Cole on the 187 mark and now trails only Wayne Rooney and the competition’s record scorer Alan Shearer.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how the top five shape up.

1 Alan Shearer 260

Blackburn (112 goals), Newcastle (148)

The only player to score 100 Premier League goals for two separate clubs, Shearer also won the Golden Boot three years in succession from 1994-95, when he helped fire Rovers to the title, to his debut Magpies season in 1996-97. He had three 30-goal seasons, the only man to break that barrier more than once, and passed 20 on four more occasions.

2 Wayne Rooney 208

Everton (25), Manchester United (183)

After bursting onto the scene as a teenager with Everton, Rooney scored the bulk of his goals with Manchester United as he chased down Sir Bobby Charlton’s scoring records for the club and for England. Rooney’s goals came in 491 appearances across 17 seasons and he added 103 assists.

3= Harry Kane 187

Tottenham (187)

Kane edged nearer to two of his England captain predecessors with two goals for Tottenham at Nottingham Forest on Sunday. A three-time Golden Boot winner with five 20-goal seasons under his belt, including 30 goals in 2017-18, he has scored his goals in 286 games while Shearer, Rooney and Cole played over 400. Next on the agenda may be Rooney’s record of 53 England goals.

3= Andy Cole 187

Newcastle (43), Manchester United (93), Blackburn (16), Fulham (12), Manchester City (9), Portsmouth (3), Sunderland (0)

The most well-travelled member of the top five, Cole made his name with Newcastle and scored the bulk of his goals there and at Manchester United, where he forged a memorable partnership with Dwight Yorke. He won the Golden Boot with the Magpies in 1993-94, his 34 goals that season soon matched by Shearer but never bettered.

5 Sergio Aguero 184

Manchester City (184)

The former Manchester City striker held the record for Premier League goals for a single club until passed by Kane earlier this season and remains the league’s record overseas goalscorer. The Argentinian passed 20 goals in a season six times and scored a record 12 hat-tricks, including five goals in a 6-1 win over Newcastle in 2015 – another record shared with Shearer, Cole, Jermain Defoe and Dimitar Berbatov – while his most memorable goal came against QPR to clinch City’s first Premier League title.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media