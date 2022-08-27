Search

27 Aug 2022

Josh Hawkes and Jake Burton steer Tranmere to the points against Colchester

Josh Hawkes and Jake Burton steer Tranmere to the points against Colchester

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Aug 2022 6:52 PM

Micky Mellon’s Tranmere Rovers clinched their second league win of the season with a 2-0 triumph over visitors Colchester United.

Rovers made a bright start at Prenton Park and took a fourth-minute lead through Josh Hawkes.

Jake Burton made sure of the points late on.

Tranmere burst out of the traps and Hawkes’ broke the deadlock by side-footing home a sweet volley at the far post, after Kane Hemmings had advanced past Ryan Clampin down the right and crossed.

And it was almost 2-0 in the 13th minute when Reece McAlear’s long-range low drive was spilled by Kieran O’Hara, with no Tranmere player on hand convert the rebound.

Colchester went close in the 19th minute when Alex Newby failed to connect properly with Clampin’s superb cross to the far post.

And the visitors almost equalised in the 43rd minute through Frank Nouble, his effort in the six-yard box was brilliantly blocked by Tranmere defender Neill Byrne, after Noah Chilvers had created the chance.

The second half was scrappy but Tranmere sealed victory when Burton sent a downward header home in the 83rd minute after fellow substitute Paul Lewis provided the cross.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media