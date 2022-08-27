George Miller penalty proves enough as Doncaster edge Northampton to go third

Doncaster continued their unbeaten start to the season with a narrow 1-0 League Two win at Northampton on Saturday.
The game was short on goalmouth action throughout but George Miller’s second-half penalty settled the spoils and took Doncaster into the top three.
Marc Leonard and Sam Hoskins threatened with half-chances in the first five minutes but Rovers dominated possession in the opening period.
Clear-cut chances were at a premium before half-time with Doncaster going closest when Lee Tomlin’s goalbound shot from a well-worked corner routine was blocked by Mitch Pinnock.
Tomlin was at the centre of Doncaster’s best moments but he really should have done better when presented with a good chance 10 minutes into the second half, shooting straight at Lee Burge.
The experienced midfielder would have a decisive say in the contest though when brought down by Shaun McWilliams for a penalty that Miller calmly converted midway through the second half.
Northampton pressed for an equaliser and they would have one big chance in stoppage-time but Danny Hylton’s header dropped agonisingly wide.
