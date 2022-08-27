Search

27 Aug 2022

Ryan Hardie strike wraps up home win for Plymouth

Ryan Hardie strike wraps up home win for Plymouth

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Aug 2022 6:22 PM

Substitute striker Ryan Hardie scored with a thumping 88th-minute effort to wrap up a 2-0 home win for Plymouth against Bolton in League One.

Hardie – on for first-half goalscorer Niall Ennis – gave diving Wanderers goalkeeper James Trafford no chance with his stinging strike after latching on to Morgan Whittaker’s forward pass.

Bolton had gone close to an early opener as Conor Bradley’s ninth-minute angled drive was tipped around the post by Michael Cooper.

At the other end Trafford made a superb diving save to keep out Danny Mayor’s strike from the edge of the box after the playmaker beat two defenders.

Argyle took a 34th-minute lead when striker Ennis latched on to a ball down the flank from Nigel Lonwijk, cut inside and beat his marker before firing past Trafford.

Home skipper Joe Edwards did well to head clear under pressure from Bradley but caused his keeper Cooper to scramble back towards goal to prevent the ball crossing the line.

Cooper made an incredible second-half stop, turning substitute Amadou Bakayoko’s shot on to the post and away to safety, before Hardie made sure of the points.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media