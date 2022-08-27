David McGoldrick nets winner as Derby leave it late to beat 10-man Peterborough

Substitute David McGoldrick scored a stoppage-time winner as Derby came from behind to beat 10-man Peterborough 2-1.
Josh Knight put Peterborough ahead after Nathan Thompson was sent off but Jason Knight levelled before McGoldrick pounced to maintain Derby’s 100 per cent home record.
Derby had enough chances to have been well ahead in the first half but poor finishing and good goalkeeping frustrated them.
Louie Sibley fired wide before Tom Barkhuizen was denied by Lucas Bergstrom, who stopped another shot from the winger in the 45th minute.
Peterborough had Thompson sent off in the 56th minute for a second yellow card when he tripped Barkhuizen but they regrouped and went ahead in the 69th minute.
A corner from Harrison Burrows was headed across goal by Frankie Kent and Knight turned the ball in at the back post.
But Derby equalised in the 88th minute when Knight headed in a corner and then capped a dramatic comeback in stoppage time when McGoldrick scored from 12 yards from Lewis Dobbin’s pass.
Prized cups up for grabs: Models Laura Mansbridge and Orla Shiel at the launch of Limerick Show at AMCS in Ballysimon
Some of Shannon Airport's latest recruits with screening supervisors Brian Maloney and Jean Moloney and Shannon Airport’s Head of Security John Francis | PICTURES: Arthur Ellis
The phenomenon, which first emerged a number of years ago is where, burglars are fishing for car keys through the letter box of houses. | FILE PHOTO
Donal Morrissey, Pat Hayes, Cllr Michael Murphy, Anne Marie O'Reilly, Pat Owens, Tom Morrissey, Ciarán Barry and Dan Morrissey at sponsorship announcement | PICTURES: Brendan Gleeson
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.